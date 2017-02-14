Happy Valentine's Day, Kids! Give Me and Your Dad a Locked Door and Ten Minutes, Please.

Am I the only parent who doesn't celebrate Valentine's Day for my kids?

I just feel like the Greeting Card, Candy, and Stuffed Animal Manufacturers of America (that's probably a legit Union) need to calm the heck down.

I tell my kids that I love them with my actual words everyday, there's always candy and chocolate in our house, and they have real, live, cuddly, animals who live up in here.

Basically, I'm never NOT celebrating Valentine's Day.

Ha! I win.

Suck it, Greeting Card, Candy, and Stuffed Animal Manufacturers of America. I refuse to be beholden to your slick marketing stratagem.

And if we're being honest, Valentine's Day was originally meant for lovers. Kids should be giving parents the gift of enough time to have an uninterrupted midweek quickie.

I could get behind that.

Xoxo, y'all-



Tara