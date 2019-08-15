I no longer sit at tables where I might be the topic when I get up.

Can I get an AAAAAMMMMEEENNNNN?!?!⠀

I used to think that in order to belong I had to sit at that kinda table. ⠀

⠀

I used to think that this is “just how women are.” ⠀

⠀

I used to think that I just didn’t belong, that I wasn’t enough.⠀

⠀

DUDE let me drop another mic with a little Brene Brown talk…⠀

⠀

“Our worth cannot be determined nor negotiated by other people.”⠀



So if you’re sitting at the table where the topic of conversation is someone else’s shortcomings, mistakes, imperfections flaws, or lawd the he-said-she-said gossip...⠀

⠀

I assure you that when you leave your seat, you’re likely the next topic of conversation.

⠀

GIRL, GET A NEW TABLE. ⠀

⠀

WITH BOLDNESS I share this:

⠀

FIND A NEW SEAT at a table of women who straight up ARSENIO HALL style root for their people to win. ⠀

⠀

FIND A NEW SEAT at the table with all the other not quites and all the other never get it rights...

⠀

FIND A NEW SEAT where confidence served like cake, LAUGHTER is a side dish and conversation that raise the bar is the main course...and there is absolutely no room left on the plate to speak ill of others. ⠀

⠀

It’s true this kinda table may be rare, but I assure you there is always an open chair.⠀

#whatabunchofweirdos #iheardtheydoepicshit #sotheydoexist ⠀

#stoptalkingsmack #causeswrinklesandconstapation #kidding⠀

#chicinfluencer #collaborationovercompetition

