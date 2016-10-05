Mom Truths | Why Mommy Needs a Drink

There are SO MANY reasons why mommy needs a drink. We're listing off as many as we can in under four minutes. Aaaannd go!
For more #MomTruth videos, subscribe to Cat & Nat's YouTube channel!
Watch Cat & Nat Live on Facebook every day at 12 p.m. EST.
Join the Cat & Nat community on Instagram.
Sign-up for Cat & Nat's newsletter for updates.
This post comes from the TODAY Parenting Team community, where all members are welcome to post and discuss parenting solutions. Learn more and join us! Because we're all in this together.