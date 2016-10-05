Mom Truths | Why Mommy Needs a Drink

There are SO MANY reasons why mommy needs a drink. We're listing off as many as we can in under four minutes. Aaaannd go!

For more #MomTruth videos, subscribe to Cat & Nat's YouTube channel!

Watch Cat & Nat Live on Facebook every day at 12 p.m. EST.

Join the Cat & Nat community on Instagram.

Sign-up for Cat & Nat's newsletter for updates.