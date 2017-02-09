How Real Moms Keep the House Clean

If you've ever looked around your house and wondered if you should just move or burn your house to the ground to get back on top of the mess, then you are my kind of people. Living with three little mess makers sometimes has me feeling a little bonkers.

I'd love to have my house look like a magazine, but the reality is, most of the time, I'm just happy if you can't smell pee in my bathrooms, and there aren't coats and backpacks strewn in a path from my front door to the back door. The struggle is real.

If you've ever looked at those cutesy chore charts on Pinterest, or scoffed at the posts on how you can keep your house clean in an hour or less, then you really should be my best friend. Or at least follow me on my Facebook page where I like to keep things realistic.

Because, I'm all about having order (yes, I guess we DO have to clean sometimes) but I'm also about embracing the mess so we can have a bit of sanity in our lives and not cry in a closet with a slab of chocolate. So, I shared a REAL mom's guide to a clean house on my blog to help us all feel a little better, cut back on pinning those unrealistic chore charts, and just accept our messes for what they are.

And, yes, there is even a printable version on the blog so you don't forget it.

If you love my list, make sure to stop by my blog, subscribe, or feel free to not clean your oven for a decade in my honor.