​6 Creative Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

Every family needs to eat. So the trick is to satisfy the hunger without burning a hole in your wallet.



With the average American four person family spending $8,513 per year on groceries -- that's $709 per month, it can be difficult to save for your children's education or that nice summer vacation!

We've got six simple ways to save money on your food budget, whether you're eating in or out.

1. BUY MORE EACH TRIP TO THE GROCERY STORE

Almost half of all shoppers go to the store three or four times per week. Let’s be honest, when making a "quick trip" to the store it’s very easy to purchase more than you planned.

Buying more groceries each shopping trip will help to cut down on your impulse buys.

2. BRING YOUR LUNCH TO WORK

One of the easiest ways to save substantially on your food bill is taking your lunch to work. Spending just $2 a day on your home-made lunch versus $10 on the work cafeteria will save you about $20 a week.

3. GROCERY SHOP WITH FOCUS

Another way to cut down on impulse buys is to shop with a list. Note down the week's meals and the ingredients you'll need. Remember to factor in treats, snacks and lunches. Then stick to the list.

You might find it helpful to leave the kids at home so you're not tempted to give into pressure from crying children for an extra treat that isn't on your list.

4. BUY GENERIC BRANDS

You can always save money buying no-name brands, without usually sacrificing quality on many items, from canned goods, dairy products and frozen vegetables. Also, the savings on prescription drugs are usually huge.

You could save a few cents to a couple of dollars per item. Take care of the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves!

5. MAKE YOUR OWN COFFEE

That daily $5 cup of coffee is costing you $150 each month. Invest in a good-quality machine and make your own ‘Cup of Joe’ for much less.

6. SAVE WITH LUNCH TIME MEALS

Consider eating out at lunchtime rather than dinner. You will be less likely to feel like dessert, plus lunch-menu prices are generally cheaper.